Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s India Launch Could Happen in June

File photo of a Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung is expected to launch two new mid-range devices next month, however there is no confirmation from the company itself.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
Samsung India is expected to launch two new mid-range handsets next month. According to reports, the Galaxy M51 and the M31s will be the latest offerings under the Galaxy M-series that made its debut last year. Both the handsets are also expected to feature 64-megapixel primary cameras.

Galaxy M51 Expected Specifications

The Galaxy M51 is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor so presumably there will be an AMOLED panel as well. As mentioned above, there will be a 64-megapixel camera as well. Certain speculations say that the handset could end up to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A51 was launched in India back in January featuring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and quad rear cameras.

Galaxy M31s Expected Specifications

The Galaxy M31s on the other hand is going to be a bumped up version of the Galaxy M31. This means that we can expect the large 6,000mAh battery to make a comeback. The handset is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The official launch date hasn't been confirmed and all of the information is mostly speculated, so you should take it with a grain of salt. We will share relevant information around the devices as soon as they are confirmed.


