Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Date Confirmed: Here’s All We Know

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy M51 on its official German website and today we have an official India launch date. According to a dedicated webpage on Amazon India, the new smartphone is set to launch on September 10. The latest addition to the mid-range series comes with one of the biggest batteries available on a smartphone rated at 7,000mAh. Other notable features include a quad-camera setup at the back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a hole-punch sitting at the top center of the display.

The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor although the brand and make has not been revealed. Previous leaks suggested that the handset would come with a Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone also features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD up to 512GB.

There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor. Of course, the highlight feature is the 7,000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charge support. This means that it should last even more than the 6,000mAh battery equipped Galaxy M30s. Other features include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, USB Type-C, and Android 10 with One UI on top.

The Galaxy M51 is selling in Germany with a price tag of €360 (~Rs 32,000) and will be going on sale in the country starting September 11. We are expecting the India pricing to be much lower, somewhere between the Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 price range.