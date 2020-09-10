Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Today in India at 12PM: Expected Price, Specifications and More

Samsung will be officially launching a new handset in India today that will be the company's latest addition to the Galaxy M series. The new Galaxy M51 is going to come with a massive 7,000mAh, making it the best handset to buy if you care for long battery life. The smartphone was recently spotted on Samsung’s official German website. The Galaxy M51 is priced at €360 (~Rs 32,000) in the European market and it is expected to start hitting shelves from September 11. We are expecting the India pricing to be lower than Rs 30,000.

Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy M51 in India today at 12PM. Notably, Amazon India has a dedicated page for the upcoming smartphone which means that we can expect the phone to go on sale via the e-commerce platform alongside Samsung's own online and retail stores.

The Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor although the brand and make has not been revealed. Previous leaks suggested that the handset would come with a Snapdragon 730G processor. The phone also features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD up to 512GB. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The selfie camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor. Of course, the highlight feature is the 7,000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charge support. This means that it should last even more than the 6,000mAh battery equipped Galaxy M30s. Other features include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, USB Type-C, and Android 10 with One UI on top.