Samsung Galaxy M51 Leak Hints at Massive 7,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM and More

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch yet another addition to its popular M-series smartphone next month. As per reports, the smartphone will be known as the Galaxy M51, a device that has made headlines in the past as well. However, the latest leaks, as provided by tipster Ishan Agarwal have now dropped more hints as far as specifications of the Galaxy M51 are concerned. However, there are no official words from Samsung regarding the release of the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Expected Specifications

As for specifications, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display which means that it will have a hole-punch cutout. On the software front, the phone is expected to run on Android 10 based One UI 2.1 while under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor, coupled with two memory options of 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB of onboard storage. Coming to the cameras, the quad rear camera setup of the phone will include a 64-megapixel primary lens paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide secondary lens, and the other two being a 5-megapixel portrait lens, and another 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to pack a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Having said everything, the highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M51 is undoubtedly going to be its massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech. Notably, Samsung offers a large 6,000mAh battery on a bunch of models under the Galaxy M series. So, users can expect more battery life on this new phone, and that too, with a single charge, if Samsung ends up shipping the 7,000mAH inside the Samsung Galaxy M51. While there is no word on the pricing yet, it is safe to assume that the phone will be priced below Rs 30,000 range, given its impressive specifications.