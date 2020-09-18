Samsung Galaxy M51 Sale in India Today Via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Features and More

Samsung's latest addition to the M-Series, the Galaxy M51 will be going on its first sale today. The highlight feature of the phone is its massive 7,000mAh battery that should keep the lights on for two days straight. The handset also features a quad-camera, 25W fast charging, and runs on Android 10 with Samsung's new One UI Core.

The new Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display which means it has a punch-hole design. It offers a full-HD+ (2340 x 1080-pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The display also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also a 6GB RAM variant while you get 128GB of storage as standard along with the option of microSD card expansion of up to 512GB.

The cameras at the back include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front the there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The 7,000mAh battery on the phone supports 25W fast charging which is claimed to fully charge from 0 to 100 in just less than 2 hours or 115 minutes. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Colour options include- Electric Blue and Celestial Black.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The handset will be going on sale today at 12PM on Amazon India and Samsung.com along with select retail stores. Customers can get a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards if you happen to purchase the phone from Amazon between September 18-20.