Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Sport 64MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery and More

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone in its extremely popular M series. Tipped to be called the Samsung Galaxy M51, the details of the device, along with its specifications and impressive camera details have been leaked online. As per a report by SamMobile, the yet-to-be-announced Galaxy M51 will reportedly pack a quad-camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera, and the other two could be a macro lens and a depth sensor.

The report, which surprisingly talks more about the camera features also says, that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will also be equipped with a Single Take camera tech that will allow users to click 14 types of photos and videos that could range between 3 to 10 seconds of capture time. Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy M31, another popular budget-friendly smartphone in the M series, also features a 64-megapixel with a Single Take camera feature.

Further, the report states that the Galaxy M51 could also sport a massive 7,000mAh battery with a 15W charging support. This would make it the largest battery used on a smartphone. Under the hood, the device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 8GB of RAM, which was earlier leaked in a listing by Geekbench. It is also said to come with Bluetooth v5.0. While the report doesn't reveal anything on when Samsung actually plans to unveil the Galaxy M51 smartphone, however, going back to a report from June the phone launch could be postponed till September due to production issues, mostly due to the Coronavirus crisis. The report also doesn't say anything on the expected price range of the smartphone as well.