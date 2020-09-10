Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched at Rs 24,999

Samsung has finally brought the Galaxy M51 to India. The handset brings a massive 7,000mAh battery that is one of the biggest on any of the mass-produced smartphones today. The smartphone also comes at a pretty decent price of Rs 24,999 making it a tough competitor for the OnePlus Nord.

The new Galaxy M51 was earlier spotted on Samsung Germany’s official website, so this is pretty much the same device. It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display which means it has a punch-hole design. It offers a full-HD+ (2340 x 1080-pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The display also gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also a 6GB RAM variant while you get 128GB of storage as standard along with the option of microSD card expansion of up to 512GB.

The cameras at the back include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front the there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The 7,000mAh battery on the phone supports 25W fast charging which is claimed to fully charge from 0 to 100 in just less than 2 hours or 115 minutes. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Colour options include- Electric Blue and Celestial Black.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The handset will be going on its first sale on September 18 via Amazon India and Samsung.com along with select retail stores. Customers can get a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards if you happen to purchase the phone from Amazon between September 18-20.