Samsung has launched its latest mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been launched with a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The smartphone has been priced in India at Rs 29,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 31,999. As an introductory offer, Samsung is offering the smartphone for Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM variant during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Blazing Black and Icy Blue and will be available for purchase on Sunday, October 3 via Amazon and Samsung.com.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G’s sale date aligns with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale opening day. The smartphone will be available for early access to Amazon Prime members via Amazon. Other launch offers include a 10 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G if the customers make the purchase via an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card. There will also be about Rs 1,000 via other coupons. The smartphone will also come with six months of free screen replacement and up to nine months of no-cost EMI. If all discounts apply, buyers can effectively get the smartphone in about Rs 23,300. This is a Rs 6,699 discount over the smartphone’s sticker price of Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 1,080x 2,400 pixels (Full-HD+ resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards with a hybrid slot and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.0 on top.

As for optics, there are three lenses in the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G’s rectangular-shaped camera module. First, a primary 64-megapixel camera, followed by a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and lastly, a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies without auto-focus capabilities. Other notable features include Bluetooth v5.0, 5G, Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and NFC. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G carries a 5,000mAh.

