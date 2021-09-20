Samsung will launch its new 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, in India on September 28. The launch will take place at 12 PM (noon), and the sale will likely start on the same day via Samsung channels and Amazon. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on Amazon that highlights triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is 7.4mm in thickness that is slimmer than Galaxy S21 5G (7.9mm). An Amazon listing also shows that the phone would carry a 120Hz display, a very rare feat for mid-budget Samsung smartphones. It will also house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset, 64-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone would at least get a Light Blue colour option and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Ahead of the official, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was reportedly spotted on a Polish retailer. The phone is said to carry a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1,080×2,400 pixels. Apart from the 64-megapixel primary sensor, the rear camera system will reportedly house a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. Other rumoured features include an 8GB RAM option, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It may carry a 5,000mAh battery with no charger bundled in the box.

Its time to ditch your bulky old phones people! The #LeanestMeanestMonsterEver has finally appeared on the scene and this time it’s 21% sleeker and 100% on fleek. So, flaunt your style with a 7.4mm super slim monster and turn ‘em heads like never before. pic.twitter.com/n5OOpHFAGr— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2021

Samsung has been adding 5G connectivity smartphones to more mid-budget smartphones to compete against Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus that are not only dominating markets in India but worldwide. Currently, affordable 5G-enabled Samsung phones in India include Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy A52s 5G. Pricing details of the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G remain unclear and more details from Samsung is expected near the launch date.

