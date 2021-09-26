Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Cameras Unveiled Ahead of India Launch on Sept 28

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M52 5G in Poland, days before its India launch, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28. With the launch of the new smartphone, Samsung continues to bring 5G connectivity to more affordable devices. Other Galaxy M-series phones that carry a 5G modem include Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy M32 5G, which were released earlier this year in April and August, respectively. The new Galaxy M52 5G will be available in three colour options: Black, Blue, and White. The phone will come with a single storage configuration of 128G, and the India-specific variant will likely be the same as the Poland-specific model.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 1,080x 2,400 pixels (Full-HD+ resolution) and a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards with a hybrid slot and runs on Android with One UI on top. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Light Sensor, and Proximity sensor.

As for optics, there are three lenses in the rectangular-shaped module. First, a primary 64-megapixel camera, followed by a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and lastly, a 5-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies without auto-focus capabilities. Other notable features include Bluetooth v5.0, 5G, Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and NFC. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 48 hours of talk time on the 4G network. It supports 25W fast charging. As per the listing on the Samsung Poland site, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available in three colours, but the pricing details remain unclear at the moment.

