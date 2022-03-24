Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Confirmed to Launch on This Date: All Details

Samsung has confirmed the launch of Galaxy M53 5G, the successor of the well-reviewed Galaxy M52 5G. The information was revealed on Samsung Vietnam’s official Facebook page, though its global launch details remain unclear. The promotional poster reveals that the phone would continue to feature a 120Hz display, and we are likely going to see quad rear cameras. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with triple rear cameras. India-specific details of the Galaxy M53 5G remains unclear and more details from the company are expected.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications (expected)

Other specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M53 5G remain unclear; however, tipster Yogesh Brar leaked some of the key features recently. The tipster claims the smartphone would continue to sport a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may pack the MediaTek 900 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the back, the camera setup is said to include a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel shooters. The front panel may include a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Other key features include Android 12-based One UI 4.1, no charger in the box, and 5,000mAh battery with the same 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch

Apart from Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung is also planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India in April. Industry sources told News18 the Galaxy M33 5G would sport a bigger 6,000mAh battery and be priced under Rs 20,000. At the moment, the Galaxy M32 5G’s price is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM option costs Rs 18,999. The 4G option’s price is set at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB option. More information about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected soon.

