Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M smartphone series with the new Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. As the name suggests, the new device succeeds the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G from late last year, and it comes with loads of new features to rival popular mid-budget smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2. The new Galaxy M53 5G comes with a MediaTek chipset, while the Galaxy M52 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that still remains a very reliable productivity-focused SoC. Another key feature of the new Samsung smartphone is the 108-megapixel primary camera, but there’s no optical image stabilisation for sharper and clear images. Both Galaxy M52 5G and the new Galaxy M53 5G aim to offer an immersive viewing experience without compromising the sleek design, as the latter measures 7.4mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Price in India

Available in two memory variants, the Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 for 6GB and 128GB and Rs 25,999 for 8GB and 128GB options. Samsung says this pricing is inclusive of a Rs 2,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Customers will be able to choose between Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green colours, and the sale will begin on April 29 across Samsung Online Store, Amazon, and leading retail outlets.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review: Solid Battery and Performance Shadow Its Tiny Flaws

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G still retains M52 5G’s “leanest and meanest” form factor despite a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display and 5,000mAh battery. Similar to its predecessor, it still supports 25W charging, the package does not include a charging adapter. The display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new-gen Galaxy M53 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Users can also increase the RAM capacity with the ‘RAM Plus’ technology, which utilises up to 8GB of unused storage.

This time, we also get a quad rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. At the front, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a 32-megapixel front-facing camera instead of the hole-punch cutout. Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.