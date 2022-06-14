Samsung has a range of smartphones in the market these days, and the competitive mid-range segment has a few options for buyers as well. The company upgraded its M series with the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone that is the successor to the Galaxy M52 from last year.

Priced at Rs 26,499 this year’s model is priced on the higher side like other brands have done, so buyers will need further convincing to spend the extra buck. So, has Samsung managed to upgrade the innards to justify the higher price and still make it a convincing choice for buyers? Here are the 5 things you need to know before buying this smartphone.

Design: The first thing you notice about the Galaxy M53 5G is its tall profile but built into a sleek frame along with its weight of 176 grams makes you wonder if it has a big enough battery to keep you going through the day (more on that later).

The overall design is unappealing, and even though the glossy polycarbonate is durable than a glass body, it fits right into a phone that costs below Rs 20,000 these days. The phone loses out on the headphone jack, so it only has the power and volume buttons along with the SIM slot. The quad rear cameras sit inside a square-shaped module and you have the punch-hole cutout at the top.

Display: Samsung has always given special focus on the display with its phones, and the Galaxy M53 5G is no different. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and gets an 85.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

When you put these figures into use, the overall results are quite satisfying. The screen quality is pretty good, the colours pop out, like you expect from the AMOLED panel, and the blacks have that extra tinge of layer which makes everything look clearer. Not much to complain in this regard.

Hardware: Samsung has powered the Galaxy M53 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset that gets paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. You have the phone available with up to 128GB which is further expandable using the shared SIM slot.

The whole package gives you performance that should please most users, but heavy users might find it underwhelming, especially when you go on a gaming binge for long hours. It is not like the hardware cannot handle stress, it is just that it can’t give you consistent and stable performance all the time. So, as long as you keep your usage in check, this phone is more than adequate.

Software: Samsung has made a drastic change with its focus on software and updates for its phones. Galaxy M53 5G comes with the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.1 version out of the box. It has been promised to get 2 years of OS update, and four years of security updates from the company.

All this support is good enough to make sure you can use the phone with latest security for a few years. One UI interface has become sleeker with the version 4.0, but Samsung’s continued persistence with bloatware needs to go. You can remove them manually, but why give it in the first place.

Cameras: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad rear camera setup with an 108-megapixel primary shooter. Its overall quality is a mixed-bag, especially when it comes to low-light shooting but in the daytime with ample light, you get excellent photos with detail and no loss of colours.

The low-light side of the camera can be improved with a software update. The front 32-megapixel camera does well in normal conditions but the pastel-like effect could be worked on by the company.

Battery: Samsung has loaded the phone with a 5,000mAh battery which is not noticeable when you hold it in the hand for the first time. So, we give full marks to Samsung for the design tweak to make it handy and still not compromise on the battery life.

Speaking of which, we were able to get more than a day’s life out of the battery on this phone, and even with heavy usage the drop isn’t alarming.

For regular folks, they can easily use the phone for a day and a half before heading to the charger. Now, that’s where it gets interesting, Samsung has stopped offering charging adapter or USB Type C cable in the box with this phone, so you end up spending extra grand, unless you have another Type C adapter lying around.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G makes a decent fist in a competitive market, thanks to the high-quality display, reliable hardware and capable cameras. The software focus also makes it future-proof, and you have a battery that keeps going. Having said that, Galaxy M53 5G has two options, with the first one starting at Rs 26,499 that gives you better value than the 8GB RAM variant.

We can call it an ideal all-rounder that gives you everything but in small doses. If you need a phone in this range with more oomph, check out the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that comes with 120W fast charging support (and charger in the box), or the Realme GT Master Edition is still a good alternative in this range.

