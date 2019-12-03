Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 9 Receiving December 2019 Security Patch

Samsung has started rolling out December 2019 security patch for the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note10+ users in about 25 European markets have started to get the latest update software version N97*FXXS1ASKB with the December security patch. The South Korean company has also updated the Galaxy Note 9 with the December patch. The Galaxy Note9 is getting update software version N960FXXS4CSK2. The rollout of the update has only been confirmed for Samsung Galaxy Note9 users in Germany as of now.

The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 9 updates are only bringing the new security patch and it does not include any other new feature or apparent bug fixes. Samsung users who use the Galaxy Note10, the Galaxy Note10+ or the Galaxy Note9 will get a notification for the update. They can check for the update manually by simply going to the Settings app on their devices, click on Software update and tap on Download and install option. Samsung are also preparing for the final release of One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. The Open beta versions are available for both the Galaxy Note 10 as well as the Galaxy Note 9 at the moment.

