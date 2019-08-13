Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Receives A+ Rating From DisplayMate
To receive the A+ display rating, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has broken a total of 13 performance records.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung’s newly launched smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10+ has been crowned as the ‘king of displays’ after receiving an A+ rating from DisplayMate. Just like the Galaxy S10 and the S10+, Samsung has used a Dynamic AMOLED display and according to DisplayMate it is the best smartphone display yet. The Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout in the center for the selfie camera.
To receive the A+ display rating, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has broken a total of 13 performance records. The phone has the highest peak display brightness at 1,308 nits, along with highest absolute colour accuracy and highest image contrast accuracy. Talking about the colour, DisplayMate has mentioned that the Galaxy Note 10+'s natural mode offers ICC Color Management. For the current on-screen content, this automatically switches to the appropriate color gamut.
Not just for its display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has also managed to grab the top spot as the best camera smartphone according to DxOMark. The new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to release in India this month on August 23, however, the phones are up for pre-booking through online platforms and offline retail stores. The Galaxy Note 10+ starts at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.
