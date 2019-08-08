Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Launched: Specs, Price and More

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus have been launched, and everything about the devices are in line with what was expected of them. The headlining acts of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019, the Galaxy Note 10 lineup feature two distinct variants for the first time ever, and also run on a new SoC in contrast to the Galaxy S10 lineup for the first time ever. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus feature similar camera setups on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display that looks quite snazzy in photographs.

The Galaxy Note 10 smartphones are powered by the new Exynos 9825, which is fabricated using the new 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process to pack in more transistors for more performance firepower. This is in comparison to the 8nm-built Exynos 9820, which fell behind its competition such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Apple A12 and the HiSilicon Kirin 980. The processor gets an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), and graphics duties are taken care of ARM's semi-flagship, 12-core G76 MP12 GPU. As for variants, the Galaxy Note 10 features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 4G storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 5G variant. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features 12GB RAM as standard, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Both the notes also feature an improved Samsung S-Pen, now with enhanced functionalities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dynamic AMOLED panel and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features a 6.8-inch quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED display. Both the panels are HDR10+ certified, and feature punch-hole modules for accommodating the front-facing camera. In a rather surprising development given how flagships work, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus both feature a single front camera module, placed at the centre of the display, near the thin top bezel. At the rear, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple camera module, featuring a 12-megapixel dual-phase detection camera with optical stabilisation and variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 as the primary camera module. This is combined with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.1 telephoto lens aided by OIS. In addition, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets a 0.3-megapixel DepthVision camera to assist augmented reality features.

Other features include dual-SIM standby for the 4G variants for both the phones, hybrid memory card slot in the Note 10 Plus, a 3,500mAh battery in the Note 10 and a 4,300mAh battery in the Note 10 Plus, 45W fast charging compatibility (the in-box charging adapter is only 25W), and AKG-enhanced audio. While India prices are yet to be announced, the Galaxy Note 10 is priced onward of $949 (~Rs 67,500) in USA, while the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is priced onward of $1,099 (~Rs 78,000).

