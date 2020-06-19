Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets a Price Cut in India, Effectively Available for Rs 32,999

Samsung has announced a price revision for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. If you remember, the Note 10 Lite was launched in India back in January. The smartphone was touted as a 'Lite' variant of the company's 2019 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10. Key highlights of the handset include triple rear cameras, a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, and the S-Pen stylus.

According to Samsung India, the handset will now be available starting at Rs 37,999 (6GB variant) after a price drop of Rs 4000. The 8GB memory variant of Note 10 Lite will be available for Rs 39,999. Customers can get a further cashback of Rs 5000 if they purchase using a Citibank debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price Rs 32,999 and Rs 34,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. You get 6GB or 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB of storage with an expandability option of up to 1TB. The Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup sitting inside a squarish module. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Of course, the Note series means an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect like Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia and so on. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging technology, 3.5mm audio jack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well as face unlock. The handset is offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.