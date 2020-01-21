Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: Price, Feature, Specs and More

Samsung has brought its recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite to India. Launched alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this month, the smartphone is a 'Lite' variant of the company's 2019 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10. Key highlights of the handset include triple rear cameras, Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, and the S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. You get 6GB or 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB of storage with an expandability option of up to 1TB.

The Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup sitting inside a squarish module. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Of course, the Note series means an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect like Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia and so on. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging technology, 3.5mm audio jack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well as face unlock. The handset will be offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and INR 40,999 for 8GB variant. Samsung is offering an upgrade offer of up to Rs 5,000. Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Note10 Lite starting January 21 at 2:00 PM. the handset will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.