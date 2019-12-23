Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specs Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery and More

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could launch in January at an expected starting price of EUR 600.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specs Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery and More
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite could launch in January at an expected starting price of EUR 600.

Samsung might be preparing to launch a more affordable version of its recent flagship, the Galaxy Note 10. It is being rumoured that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might officially launch in January, and some of the specifications of the upcoming handset have already leaked. According to a report by Winfuture, the Galaxy 10 Note Lite is expected to come powered with Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC that was also used to power the Galaxy S9 duo.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with 2400x1080 pixels full HD+ resolution. It also features a punch-hole at the centre, pixel density of 398 ppi, as well as blue-light filter. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 10 with the OneUI 2.0. As for memory, the device is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with micro SD slot.

The device is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and dual pixel autofocus, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. The handset should have the capability to shoot 4K videos at 60fps as well as other regular features like autofocus, flash, quick start, image scene recognition and so on. The selfie camera on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to offer 32-megapixel resolution with an f/2.0 lens.

Since it is a Note, it will come with its own S Pen offering 4,096 pressure levels, latency of less than 70ms, and offer features like express notes, animated messages, intelligent selection and translation function. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery that will support 25W quick charge.

As for connectivity, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to come with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi AC (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi direct, Smart view. Notably, the device is expected to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside Dolby Atmos, GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, and Galileo.

As for the privacy features, expect the Note 10 Lite to offer face recognition and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

According to a report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be priced at about EUR 600 (approximately Rs 48,000) and will start selling in Europe from January 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram