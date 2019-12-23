Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specs Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery and More

Samsung might be preparing to launch a more affordable version of its recent flagship, the Galaxy Note 10. It is being rumoured that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might officially launch in January, and some of the specifications of the upcoming handset have already leaked. According to a report by Winfuture, the Galaxy 10 Note Lite is expected to come powered with Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 SoC that was also used to power the Galaxy S9 duo.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with 2400x1080 pixels full HD+ resolution. It also features a punch-hole at the centre, pixel density of 398 ppi, as well as blue-light filter. The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 10 with the OneUI 2.0. As for memory, the device is likely to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with micro SD slot.

The device is also expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a primary 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and dual pixel autofocus, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. The handset should have the capability to shoot 4K videos at 60fps as well as other regular features like autofocus, flash, quick start, image scene recognition and so on. The selfie camera on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to offer 32-megapixel resolution with an f/2.0 lens.

Since it is a Note, it will come with its own S Pen offering 4,096 pressure levels, latency of less than 70ms, and offer features like express notes, animated messages, intelligent selection and translation function. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery that will support 25W quick charge.

As for connectivity, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to come with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi AC (2.4 + 5 GHz), WiFi direct, Smart view. Notably, the device is expected to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack alongside Dolby Atmos, GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, and Galileo.

As for the privacy features, expect the Note 10 Lite to offer face recognition and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

According to a report, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be priced at about EUR 600 (approximately Rs 48,000) and will start selling in Europe from January 10.

