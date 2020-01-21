Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Which Android Phone Should You Buy For Rs 40,000

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India which seems like a bid to compete with OnePlus. Priced under Rs 40,000, the new Note 10 Lite brings the full experience of the S-Pen and a triple camera setup at a more affordable budget. OnePlus on the other hand, has been dominating the affordable-flagship segment for years, and currently, the OnePlus 7T is a highly recommended smartphone.

So does the new Galaxy Note 10 Lite have what it takes to dominate the sub-Rs 40,000 segment?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. You get 6GB or 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB of storage with an expandability option of up to 1TB.

The Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup sitting inside a squarish module. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Of course, the Note series means an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect like Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia and so on. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging technology, 3.5mm audio jack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well as face unlock. The handset will be offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for 8GB variant.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

The OnePlus 7T was launched back in September 2019 and comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a tiny waterdrop notch and comes with 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution is FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels and it also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In the camera department, there is a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset also comes with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box and is offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. As for the price, the OnePlus 7T was launched with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant

Which One Should You Buy?

Well, if you can about core performance and a smooth 90Hz display, then the OnePlus is a clear winner. Besides, the OnePlus 7T also offers Warp Charge 30T fast charging, and a close to stock Android experience with OxygenOS.

Samsung does offer an interesting package with the Note 10 Lite. You get Samsung’s pristine Super AMOLED panel and then there is the S-Pen which is great if you love doodling or prefer writing notes instead of typing. Buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite if you truly love Samsung and want to make full use of a stylus.

