Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Sub-Rs 40,000 Smartphone Showdown

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India soon followed by the Galaxy S10 Lite. Now both the handsets seem to be an attempt to take on OnePlus since they are priced around Rs 40,000. While the Note 10 Lite brings the full experience of the S-Pen and a triple camera setup at a more affordable budget, the Galaxy S10 Lite is claimed to offer a top of the line camera experience. OnePlus on the other hand, has been dominating the affordable-flagship segment for years, and currently, the OnePlus 7T is a highly recommended smartphone.

Here's a comparison of the two new Samsung handset with the OnePlus 7T

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor. You get 6GB or 8GB of RAM options along with 128GB of storage with an expandability option of up to 1TB.

The Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup sitting inside a squarish module. The main camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. At the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Of course, the Note series means an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect like Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia and so on. Rest of the features include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Super Fast charging technology, 3.5mm audio jack an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication as well as face unlock. The handset will be offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for 8GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. This is very similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as both feature similar dimensions, a centrally-positioned hole-punch for the front camera, and slim bezels. The Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM. Samsung hasn't announced the 6GB RAM variant in India. There is 128GB of internal storage with the option of adding a microSD card of up to 1TB.

At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens along with Super Steady OIS for stabilisation. This is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view along with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. Other features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Samsung will be offering the handset in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 7T Specifications

The OnePlus 7T was launched back in September 2019 and comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a tiny waterdrop notch and comes with 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution is FHD+ or 2400x1080 pixels and it also supports HDR10+ along with sRGB and DP3 colour gamuts. The display also houses a fingerprint scanner.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 855. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In the camera department, there is a triple camera setup which includes the same setup as the OnePlus 7 Pro, but in a horizontal arrangement in a round module. The primary camera includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS, EIS and an f/1.6 aperture lens. The second camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens. The camera offers 2x zoom and can shoot 4K videos at 60fps and up to 960fps at 720p. The front camera includes a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus and EIS. The camera also brings in a macro mode.

The battery size has been increased to 3,800mAh and now support Warp Charge 30T which is said to offer 70-percent charge in just half an hour. The handset also comes with Android 10 based OxygenOS right out of the box and is offered in two colours- Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue. As for the price, the OnePlus 7T was launched with a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant

