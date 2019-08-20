Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 45W Fast Charger Accessory Will Reportedly Ship Next Month

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series comes with 'Super-Fast Charging' where the Galaxy Note 10 can charge at 25W while the bigger Note 10+ supports up to 45W which is one of the highest on a smartphone. Notably, both the phones come bundled with a 25W charging adapter.

Users of the Galaxy Note 10+ can take full advantage of the high-capacity fast charging by purchasing Samsung's 45W charger separately. Sadly, the special adapter will not be available at the time of launch. Customers can, however, preorder the 45W adapter from Samsung's website for about Rs 3,500 which will be shipped by September 30. Using the accessory, one can reportedly charge the 4,300mAh capacity battery in 56 minutes. The charger delivers up to 15 volts and 3 amps and uses a technology known as Power Delivery (PD) for more efficient charging using USB.

The Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in India today where both the phones feature similar camera setups on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 89,999. Both the phones will be available in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. There is also an Aura Red colour variant which will be available only on the Galaxy Note 10.

