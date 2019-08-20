Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Officially Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

After showcasing the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at its UNpacked event earlier this month, Samsung has brought the duo to India. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus feature similar camera setups on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 89,999. Both the phones will be available in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. There is also an Aura Red colour variant which will be available only on the Galaxy Note 10.

If you have pre-booked your new Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ by paying with your HDFC credit or debit card on the Samsung website or at the retail outlets, you will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000. If you pay with an ICICI Bank credit or debit card on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ , you will also get a cashback of Rs 6,000. Also, anyone pre-booking a Galaxy Note10 and Note 10+ would also have the option to buy a Galaxy Watch Active for Rs 9,999 which otherwise is priced at Rs 19,990 or the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 4,999.

The handsets will be available for purchase in India starting August 23 while customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Note phones will get their shipments on August 22.

The Galaxy Note 10 smartphones are powered by the new Exynos 9825, which is fabricated using the new 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process to pack in more transistors for more performance firepower. This is in comparison to the 8nm-built Exynos 9820, which fell behind its competitors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Apple A12 and the HiSilicon Kirin 980. The processor gets an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), and graphics duties are taken care of ARM's semi-flagship, 12-core G76 MP12 GPU. As for variants, the Galaxy Note 10 features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 4G storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 5G variant. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features 12GB RAM as standard, with storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Both the notes also feature an improved Samsung S-Pen, now with enhanced functionalities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dynamic AMOLED panel and 19:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus, meanwhile, features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED display. Both the panels are HDR10+ certified, and feature punch-hole modules for accommodating the front-facing camera. In a rather surprising development given how flagships work, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus both feature a single front camera module, placed at the centre of the display, near the thin top bezel. At the rear, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple camera module, featuring a 12-megapixel dual-phase detection camera with optical stabilisation and variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 as the primary camera module. This is combined with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.1 telephoto lens aided by OIS. In addition, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus gets a 0.3-megapixel DepthVision camera to assist augmented reality features.

