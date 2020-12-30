Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Now Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update

Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its erstwhile flagship, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones. According to SamMobile, the new software update is available in Germany, and more markets (including India) are expected to receive it soon. Earlier this month, the South Korean tech giant started rolling out the Android 11 update for Galaxy S10 Lite; however, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus devices are still in queue to receive the stable version of the One UI 3.0. With the software update, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones would receive features like enhanced UI elements, an improved system with a dynamic lock screen, among many more.

The report adds that the One UI 3.0 is reaching Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus with firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL where 'x' refers to the storage variant. The update also carries December 2020 Android security patch. In terms of features, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus users in Germany can now enjoy chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section in the notifications. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's a permissions auto‑reset feature that will automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Once the over-the-air (OTA) update is available on smartphones, users will get an automatic notification. They can check it manually by heading to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. Samsung had started beta-testing One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ two months ago. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.