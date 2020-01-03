Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Starts Receiving January 2020 Security Patch
The January security patch will be the first update since the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 plus switched to Android 10.
Image for Representation
Google is trying to improve its market with the newly launched Pixels, however, the buggy security updates are killing its key selling points for users. While Google struggles to strengthen its base in the marketplace, Samsung’s continuous luring offers and updates for its users is gathering all the attention. Samsung Galaxy Note10 had received the December security patch in November. Now, the same smartphone all set to get the January update. This comes days ahead of the January security patch for Pixels, which is expected to roll out from Monday.
As per reports, Samsung has released January 2020 security patch, and Galaxy Note 10 series has already received it in Germany. This will be the first update for the phablet since it switched to Android 10. The package is currently identified by software version N970FXXS1BSLD. Apart from the usual security patch, the update does not have new features. For the unversed, other Samsung phones including Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and Galaxy Tab S5e have all already received the January 2020 security patch.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners in Germany should receive the update notification at any time. If not, they can get the latest update manually by opening Settings, navigating to Software update, and tapping download and install.
