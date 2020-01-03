Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Starts Receiving January 2020 Security Patch

The January security patch will be the first update since the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 plus switched to Android 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus Starts Receiving January 2020 Security Patch
Image for Representation

Google is trying to improve its market with the newly launched Pixels, however, the buggy security updates are killing its key selling points for users. While Google struggles to strengthen its base in the marketplace, Samsung’s continuous luring offers and updates for its users is gathering all the attention. Samsung Galaxy Note10 had received the December security patch in November. Now, the same smartphone all set to get the January update. This comes days ahead of the January security patch for Pixels, which is expected to roll out from Monday.

As per reports, Samsung has released January 2020 security patch, and Galaxy Note 10 series has already received it in Germany. This will be the first update for the phablet since it switched to Android 10. The package is currently identified by software version N970FXXS1BSLD. Apart from the usual security patch, the update does not have new features. For the unversed, other Samsung phones including Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and Galaxy Tab S5e have all already received the January 2020 security patch.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners in Germany should receive the update notification at any time. If not, they can get the latest update manually by opening Settings, navigating to Software update, and tapping download and install.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram