Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Pro Launch May Take Place on August 7
The latest report states that August 7 will mark Samsung's global launch for its smartphone-tablet crossover flagship, the Note 10, this time also with a 5G variant.
The latest report states that August 7 will mark Samsung's global launch for its smartphone-tablet crossover flagship, the Note 10, this time also with a 5G variant.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to unleash its next generation Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 in Barclays Centre in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, USA. According to people familiar with the company's plans, the venue is the same place where they launched the Note 9 smartphone last year, news website CNET reported late on Tuesday.
At the upcoming event, the firm is expected to announce not just a Galaxy Note 10 but also a Note 10 Pro model, one of which would be 5G and neither of which will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Galaxy Note 10 is said to offer a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display while the Note 10 Pro will sport a bigger 6.7-inch screen.
Like the Galaxy S10-series, both the phones are also expected to come with a hole punch display. In addition, the upcoming smartphones would feature an updated Exynos 9825 chipset that could be based on a 7 nm process.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- Justin Bieber Gives Money to Homeless Man in Miami, Beliebers Shower Him With Praise
- Deepika Padukone was All Smiles as She Shares Frame with Kendall Jenner in New York
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Your Mozilla Firefox Web Browser Has a Critical Bug, And You Must Update it Now
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s