Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ Specifications, Battery Capacity Highlighted in New Leak

As Samsung inches closer to its grand unpacked event on August 7, speculations suggest that the brand will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at the event. Meanwhile, new details are emerging each day with the latest rumour claiming that the Note 10 will, in all probability, downgrade the resolution from its predecessor, thus stepping from QHD+ (2960x1440) to FHD+, according to a GSMArena report. Rumours also suggest that its screen size will be 6.3-inches in size, and the phone will weigh 168 grams. It will be available in various colours, including a new red variant, and its battery capacity will most probably be rated at 3,500 mAh.

On the other hand, the bigger Note 10+ will apparently boasting a 4,300 mAh cell, a weight of 198 grams, and a 6.8-inch QHD+ display. According to the report, the device will be offered with a base storage of 256GB, and 12GB of RAM irrespective of the model one picks up. Furthermore, unlike the Note 10, the Note 10+ will have a ToF sensor at the back, next to the three cameras. The Note 10+ will include white, black, and magic silver varieties.

The leaked information further sheds some light on the S-Pen that comes with the Note devices. It is being reported that the S-Pen will let users do more with the S-Pen without it actually touching the device and users can scroll through webpages by hovering the S Pen over the device.