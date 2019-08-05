Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ US Price Revealed, to Begin From $949

With the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ inching closer, rumours continue to intensify. The latest unofficial information doing the rounds is regarding the US price of both the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. If WinFuture's Roland Quandt is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 10 will be sold at $949 (Rs 67,000 approx.) while the Galaxy Note 10+ will cost $1,099 (Rs 77,500 approx.). These are the base prices for the 256GB models and sales tax is not included in the taxes price.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 = 949 USDSamsung Galaxy Note10+ = 1099 USD(256GB models. But no-one ever buys phones off-contract in the US, so who cares ;)) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 2, 2019

The pricing of both the smartphones will be the same in Europe. According to another reliable source, Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy Note 10 will start at EUR 949 for 256 GB Variant, while Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will cost EUR 1,099 for 256 GB and EUR 1199 for 512 GB.

It has already been leaked but confirming from my side as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will start from €949 for 256GB Variant. Galaxy Note10+ will cost €1099 for 256GB and €1199 for 512GB. The Price will slightly differ b/w Euro countries.Will tell about more variants soon! pic.twitter.com/VyNjAj1YE3 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 1, 2019

According to a GSMArena report, comparing the price from last year's Galaxy Note 9 launched at USD 999 for the 6/128 GB version and the German price was EUR 999. It is expected that parity will remain in place in 2019 as well. The Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to sport Infinity-O displays, new S Pen with Air Gesture feature and 5G support that will be available in some markets. Samsung has also released a teaser on its Twitter handle for a new Exynos chipset that is scheduled to be launched on August 7. In the 11-second teaser, Samsung throws words like "evolved", "next-level" and "intelligent".

If speculations are to be believed, the new processor from Samsung will be the Exynos 9825 chipset and the Galaxy Note 10 series in the US will be powered by it. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will only be limited to the Verizon model of the Note 10, suggest rumours.

