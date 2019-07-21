Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus May Support 45W Fast Charging
Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying an additional cost.
(Representative Image: Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to come with the much-awaited 45W fast charging, however, the handset might ship with just a 25W charger in the box. Samsung is planning to support 45W charging in the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, according to leaker Ice Universe. Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying an additional cost.
The Galaxy Note 10, according to Ice Universe, who has been one of the more accurate Samsung predictors in the past, will only support 25W charging, reported Tom's Guide on Wednesday. Many industry watchers believe 45W charging could fundamentally change the battery game. It could only take only a few minutes for you to significantly boost your Galaxy Note 10 Plus charge, the report added. Meanwhile, the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to get delayed as the tech major is reportedly slowing down the production of its top tier Exynos 9825 chipset for the handset. The latest trade feud may have forced the tech giant to adjust the manufacturing timeline as it fears running out of chemical products currently being restricted by the Japanese government.
The chemical products used in the manufacturing of the processor include fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and resists, also considered essential to the manufacturing process of displays. Korean chipmakers, including Samsung and SK Hynix, rely heavily on Japanese companies such as Sumitomo Chemical for these materials. The company has been making use of its in-house Exynos chipset and Qualcomm's Snapdragon to power its smartphones, including Galaxy S and Note line-up. Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month. With an unpacked event slated for August 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in the domestic market on August 23.
