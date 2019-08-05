Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales Expected to be Similar to the Galaxy Note 9

The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 10 phablet, which will be showcased later this week, is expected to have sales similar to that of its predecessor, industry watchers have said. The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research. The figure hovers below the 10 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 8 back in 2017, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

An official from Counterpoint Research said the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales due to the suspended sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended due to battery problems. The success of the Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is especially crucial for Samsung Electronics as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter.

Samsung Electronics' IT and mobile division, which covers smartphones, saw its second-quarter operating profit nose-dive 41.6 per cent on-year following the weaker-than-expected performance of the Galaxy S10 smartphone. Industry watchers said Samsung may face hurdles in promoting the new phablet due to the lengthening smartphone replacement cycle. Some customers are also expected to wait until the showcase of the Galaxy Fold scheduled for September, they added.

