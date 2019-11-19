Take the pledge to vote

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition Celebrates Release of The Rise of Skywalker

The special edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ takes inspiration from Kylo Ren having a dark black finish with red accents.

Kunal Khullar

November 19, 2019
Samsung seems to have struck a deal with Disney and Lucasflim Ltd. to launch a special edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ to celebrate the release of upcoming Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker. If you remember, OnePlus had a similar alliance when it launched a Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T back in December 2017.

The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition comes in a shade of the ‘dark side’ with a black colour finish along with red accents all around as well as the First Order and Star Wars logos at the back. Even the S-Pen has been painted in red. Seems like Samsung has taken inspiration from Kylo Ren. Apart from the design, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will come bundled with custom digital content including special Star Wars wallpapers, tunes, animations and icons. Apart from the phone users will also get a custom case, Galaxy Buds with a matching colour scheme, and a collector’s edition metal badge.

You can grab the special Star Wars edition of the Note 10+ at $1,299 which is about Rs 94,000. Of course, since it is a limited edition device, it comes at a more premium price than the regular Note 10+. It will be available in limited quantities in the United States, Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and the UK. Sadly, the handset is not making its way to India.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be hitting cinemas on December 20 in India and will be the ninth and last movie of Skywalker saga.

