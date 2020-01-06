Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Get Android Security Patch for January 2020

Apart from the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50 too have got the latest January 2020 security patches.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 3:26 PM IST
South Korean company Samsung is going to roll out an update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 along with the Android security patch for January 2020. As per a report published by XDA Developers, the update with software version N970FXXS1BSLD is being rolled out in Germany for the Galaxy Note 10 series devices. The report has asserted that the latest update does not include new features apart from the latest security updates.

Apart from the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50 too have got the latest January 2020 security patches. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ owners in Germany are expected to have got the update notification. The global rollout should begin soon and in case you haven't received a notification, you can manually do so by going to the Software update section in the phone settings.

In the later part of 2019, Samsung had begun rolling out One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 for some of its devices in the Galaxy M, Galaxy S and Note series. The Galaxy Note 10 in December last year had got the One UI 2.0 update which included all features introduced with Android 10, accompanied by some One UI specific changes.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
