Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far

Apart from the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone XI, we have Samsung’s big flagship on its way. The new Galaxy Note 10 has been confirmed to launch on August 7. Samsung has posted a teaser video for its next Unpacked event which will be taking place at 4PM EST in New York City.

It is being said that Samsung will have a total of four devices at the event. These are rumoured to be the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and 5G variants of both. There have been a bunch of leaks in the past including the premium Note 10+ model, which has also been referred to as the Note 10 Pro.

The Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to launch with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a punch hole camera placed at the top, but aligned in the center. It is also rumored to have a triple rear camera setup with a triple aperture system on the main camera lens. It could miss out on the headphone jack this time, which would make it the first flagship from the company to forgo the legacy port. We can also expect 25W fast charging, and no microSD slot this time around. The Note 10+ is going to be the larger variant with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a similar single centered hole punch camera on the front and the same triple camera setup as the regular model but with an added Time of Flight sensor, no headphone jack, and a microSD slot. Of course, both the handsets are going to feature the much-loved S-Pen which, by the looks of it, seems to have a more accurate tip.

Samsung is also expected to finally start selling the Galaxy Fold smartphone which was earlier delayed by the company. The company’s first ever folding smartphone had received appalling feedback by various tech journalists as there were major issues with the folding display on the inside. The Korean tech giant had confirmed that the handset will be ready to launch by the end of July, so we won’t be surprised if the company makes some sort of announcement at the upcoming Unpacked event in August.