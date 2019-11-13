Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Receive Second One UI 2.0 Beta Update This Week

Samsung is slowly progressing towards finalising One UI 2.0 update for its latest Galaxy flagship phones.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to Receive Second One UI 2.0 Beta Update This Week
Samsung is slowly progressing towards finalising One UI 2.0 update for its latest Galaxy flagship phones.

Samsung unveiled the One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ a while back. It is however, currently available only in select regions and was recently launched in India. According to a report by GSMArena, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer now is working on bringing a new update. Samsung is also expanding beta firmware to a number of other markets which are interested for the initial testing.

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 users in South Korea will get the second One UI 2.0 beta by the end of the week. As per the report, the update will not come bundled with new features, however it does squash most of the bugs that were present in the initial release. The Samsung Galaxy S10 recently got a similar One UI 2.0 beta update that focused on addressing bugs.

The new One UI 2.0 is based on Android 10 and will come with enhanced lock screen legibility. Apart from these features, it will sport an all-new design for notifications as well as a modified dark mode for notifications, browser and multiple system apps along with others.

The beta programme is expected to be soon available to users in Spain, Poland, France and the United Kingdom.

