Samsung just launched its most powerful Android beast, the new Galaxy Note 10 and for the first time ever the lineup features two variants. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus feature similar cameras on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display with a punch hole camera sitting on the top.

But when it comes to a market like India, especially in the premium segment, it is dominated by OnePlus and the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro, is a hot seller. But how does the Galaxy Note 10 compare to the OnePlus’ new flagship on paper? Let’s check it out...

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.

As for the specifications, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

The Galaxy Note 10 is powered by the new Exynos 9825, which is fabricated using the new 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process to pack in more transistors for more performance firepower. There is 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 4G storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the 5G variant. At the front there is a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dynamic AMOLED panel and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is HDR10+ certified, and features a punch-hole module for accommodating the front-facing camera. At the rear, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple camera module, featuring a 12-megapixel dual-phase detection camera with optical stabilisation and a variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 as the primary camera module. This is combined with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.1 telephoto lens aided by OIS.

Of course you get the new S-Pen with advanced features along with other features including dual-SIM standby for the 4G variant, a 3,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging compatibility (the in-box charging adapter is only 25W), and AKG-enhanced audio. The smartphone is offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options priced at Rs 69,999.

While the Note 10 is definitely a pristine offering from Samsung, but the OnePlus 7 Pro has all the bells and whistles to give Samsung a run for its money. Which one should you buy? Well, it all depends on your use case and how much money you want to shell out. The Galaxy Note 10 brings features like the S-Pen and a modern design with impressive hardware, while on the other hand OnePlus also brings a premium build quality and most importantly, a 90Hz display which completely transforms the experience.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.