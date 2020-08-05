Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launched at $999, Galaxy Tab S7 From $649; Galaxy Z Fold2 Coming on Sep 1, and More

And with that, it's a wrap from this year's (very lengthy and promo and adjective-filled) Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Catch all the micro details on News18.com/Tech, as always. Catch you later!
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is finally set to launch around the world, alongside a number of other Samsung devices. At tonight’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Samsung’s host of devices to be launched seemingly include the Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphone, a second generation foldable phone (that reports suggest may be called Galaxy Z Fold 2), the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, and also its latest generation flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7.
The event is one of the two big launch events that Samsung hosts each year, and is the first major event that Samsung is hosting online. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to feature most of the flagship grade features that the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones came with, alongside bringing the productivity of the Samsung S-Pen. The next generation foldable phone is also expected to be more durable than its predecessors, and it will be interesting to see if Samsung manages to transition its foldable phone idea into more mainstream market segments. The smartwatch and the true wireless earbuds may be incremental improvements, while the new Galaxy Tab S7 will look to directly rival Apple’s top of the line iPad Pro devices.
Samsung wastes no time in stating that it has a better reinforced design that will last longer. It has a 7.6-inch foldable display that according to Samsung uses the most advanced flexible display panel to date. Instead of a large camera module, it has a single punch-hole camera on the flexible panel, and a large camera module on the folded back.
Gotta say, the Galaxy Buds Live looks rather different. It has a kidney bean shape. I can't quite gauge immediately if it will have a direct advantage in terms of its fit to the ear. Of course, it comes in the Mystic Bronze shade, but the shiny bronze coating on the buds themselves look a little... plasticky? At least on screen, it does.
