Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launched at $999, Galaxy Tab S7 From $649; Galaxy Z Fold2 Coming on Sep 1, and More

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is finally set to launch around the world, alongside a number of other Samsung devices. At tonight’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Samsung’s host of devices to be launched seemingly include the Galaxy Note 20 flagship smartphone, a second generation foldable phone (that reports suggest may be called Galaxy Z Fold 2), the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, and also its latest generation flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7.



The event is one of the two big launch events that Samsung hosts each year, and is the first major event that Samsung is hosting online. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to feature most of the flagship grade features that the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones came with, alongside bringing the productivity of the Samsung S-Pen. The next generation foldable phone is also expected to be more durable than its predecessors, and it will be interesting to see if Samsung manages to transition its foldable phone idea into more mainstream market segments. The smartwatch and the true wireless earbuds may be incremental improvements, while the new Galaxy Tab S7 will look to directly rival Apple’s top of the line iPad Pro devices.

Aug 5, 2020 9:13 pm (IST) And with that, it's a wrap from this year's (very lengthy and promo and adjective-filled) Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Catch all the micro details on News18.com/Tech, as always. Catch you later!

Aug 5, 2020 9:12 pm (IST) Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available from tomorrow. All India prices to come soon. No word on the availability of the Galaxy Buds Live, though. The Galaxy Z Fold2 preorders will begin September 1, so we expect pricing and availability details to come in later.

Aug 5, 2020 9:11 pm (IST) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7 Plus to sell from August 21. Tab S7 priced onward of $649, Tab S7 Plus from $849.

Aug 5, 2020 9:10 pm (IST) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to go up for preorders tomorrow. Sale from August 21, LTE model in select countries (which will likely include India). Price onward of $999. India prices to come soon.

Aug 5, 2020 9:06 pm (IST) ...and we have another promo on the Galaxy Note 20. Wow.

Aug 5, 2020 9:04 pm (IST) Unlike the other folks, Samsung definitely missed the memo on making events more compact.

Aug 5, 2020 9:02 pm (IST) ...but nope. Right now, Samsung is interviewing itself.

Aug 5, 2020 8:57 pm (IST) Now, let's talk pricing and availability dates, please.

Aug 5, 2020 8:57 pm (IST) More details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will be offered on September 1, which is also when the device will go up for preorders.

Aug 5, 2020 8:56 pm (IST) Apparently, these many elements have gone into the reinforced hinge, and that's without counting a 'sweeper' – which will rotate multiple times to keep dirt away from the internals of the hinge.

Aug 5, 2020 8:54 pm (IST) Yet again, Samsung says that it has built glass material that can fold, and this time, it is apparently actually glass.

Aug 5, 2020 8:53 pm (IST) Samsung wastes no time in stating that it has a better reinforced design that will last longer. It has a 7.6-inch foldable display that according to Samsung uses the most advanced flexible display panel to date. Instead of a large camera module, it has a single punch-hole camera on the flexible panel, and a large camera module on the folded back.

Aug 5, 2020 8:50 pm (IST) The Galaxy Z Fold2 seemingly comes with a larger, 6.2-inch full-exterior display, which makes it look almost like any other phone. Samsung says that the body is now 6mm thin, and has a lesser gap in the folding crease.

Aug 5, 2020 8:47 pm (IST) Finally, there it is. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

Aug 5, 2020 8:44 pm (IST) Samsung's giving another recap of its phone. Argh!

Aug 5, 2020 8:42 pm (IST) The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets Ultra Wide-Band technology, which can one day help you use the phone as a car or home key.

Aug 5, 2020 8:42 pm (IST) And with that, we have had four devices unveiled by Samsung tonight. But, they don't seem to be in any rush at all, even with one device apparently still to go.

Aug 5, 2020 8:38 pm (IST) For all those of you who are wondering, Samsung hasn't officially revealed the prices and availability details of the products... yet.

Aug 5, 2020 8:36 pm (IST) The Galaxy Watch 3's health features get the previously promise ECG feature, blood pressure measuring and blood oxygen level monitoring, all of which can be critical in the Covid-19 pandemic world. "ECG will be coming real soon," Samsung promises again. Let's see when it does.

Aug 5, 2020 8:35 pm (IST) Okay, the custom colour-coding watch face thingy is quite cool. At least if you care about colour-coding your outfit.

Aug 5, 2020 8:33 pm (IST) It has a physical rotating bezel, a whole bunch of new watch faces (of course), two sizes and three colours, as well as a premium 'titanium' finish with Mystic Black.

Aug 5, 2020 8:32 pm (IST) Here it is, y'all.

Aug 5, 2020 8:31 pm (IST) And with that, we move on to the Galaxy Watch 3.

Aug 5, 2020 8:31 pm (IST) It also gets active noise cancellation, so... if you were planning to purchase it, know that it may not come for cheap.

Aug 5, 2020 8:29 pm (IST) The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live reportedly has a dedicated bass duct to offer stronger bass. Samsung also says it has been certified by AKG, and that its mics are stronger, and it offers 97 percent low pass noise filtration to cut out ambient noise that will significantly improve voice calls.

Aug 5, 2020 8:28 pm (IST) Samsung finally takes a dig at Apple. "You don't want that awkward stalk sticking out, do you?", says Samsung in what is definitely not an allusion to the AirPods.

Aug 5, 2020 8:26 pm (IST) Gotta say, the Galaxy Buds Live looks rather different. It has a kidney bean shape. I can't quite gauge immediately if it will have a direct advantage in terms of its fit to the ear. Of course, it comes in the Mystic Bronze shade, but the shiny bronze coating on the buds themselves look a little... plasticky? At least on screen, it does.