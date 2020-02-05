Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Likely to Come With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display

Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy S20 series in the coming few days. While almost every single detail about the next flagship series is out in the open, a new leak for the Galaxy Note 20 has popped up. While the handset won't make an appearance before August, it is rumoured that the next Note will come with a "fine-tuned" 120Hz refresh rate technology screen.

Popular tipster Ice Universe, who has been pretty accurate about his claims says that "The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology." If the rumours are to be believed, the Galaxy Note 20 will have a 120Hz refresh rate screen or display, something which we have seen on devices like the Asus ROG Phone II and the recently launched Poco X2. So far, Samsung has been offering a refresh rate of 60Hz on its flagship Galaxy Note series. There has been a rumour that at least one variant in the Galaxy S20 series might also come with the high refresh rate display.

Many of the high-end smartphones that are scheduled to hit the market this year are expected to come with the same technology that renders more frames per second on the screen making everything seem smooth and fluid. OnePlus is going to be one of them with its new OnePlus 8 series. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have a rectangular camera module on the rear. The case schematic of Galaxy Note 20 suggests that the volume keys, as well as the power button, will be on the left side. At the bottom, there will be a microphone port, a USB Type-C port, a speaker, and a slot for the S Pen.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.