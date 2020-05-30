TECH

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Likely To Feature 5nm-Based Exynos 992 Chipset

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution.

  IANS
  Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on a new chipset called the Exynos 992 and now a new report has claimed that the chipset may debut with the Galaxy Note 20 lineup in August. Exynos 992 will be Samsung's first mobile chipset to be built using a 5nm EUV process and the company has completed mass production preparations for the same, ZDNet Korea reported recently.

Interestingly, the report states the Exynos 992 will use the all-new ARM Cortex-A78 CPU and Mali-G78 GPU designs. The Cortex-A78 CPU is claimed to offer 20 percent higher performance compared to the previous-gen Cortex-A77, which is used in the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Samsung is planning to skip the physical event to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series and, instead, aims to host it online owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 series surfaced online.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will sport a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution. The top-end Note 20 smartphone will get slightly bigger and sport a massive 6.87-inch LTPO screen with an AMOLED panel.



