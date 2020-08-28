Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra Go On Sale: Here Are All The Offers

Samsung has officially begun selling its new Galaxy Note 20 series in India starting today. The company has listed various offers for its customers apart from the pre-booking orders it announced earlier this month. As for the pricing, the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs 77,999 while the Note 20 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,04,999.

According to Samsung, customers can effectively buy the Galaxy Note 20 for Rs 66,999 from the Samsung Shop as they would receive a voucher Rs 5000 and HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 6000. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for an effective price of Rs 88,999 with Samsung Shop voucher worth Rs 7,000 and HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 9,000. Consumers will also be eligible for an upgrade bonus of Rs 5000 if they don’t buy using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and additionally, customers can get a 22.6-percent discount when they purchase Microsoft 365 Family from the Samsung Shop app. For gamers, Samsung will also offer in-game benefits of Rs 5,000 while playing Forza Street and Asphalt 9, as part of the Samsung Rewards Program.

The new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a similar design and look along with the new S-Pen stylus. The Note 20 comes with a plastic finish on the back and a flat 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a regular 60Hz refresh rate while the Note 20 Ultra comes with an edged (curved) 6.9-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate and glass back. Samsung has also pulled the latency of the S-Pen down to just 9ms, which is impressive considering the Note 10 had a latency of 59ms.

Both come with Samsung’s Exynos 990 chipset and as for the memory configurations, Samsung India is only offering the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in 256GB storage. The Note 20 comes with 8GB of RAM while the Note 20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM as well as 5G connectivity.

The bigger Note 20 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery while the Note 20 comes with a 4,300mAh unit. Both come with 25W fast charging, which isn’t as fast as the Note 10 from last year, but there is also support for USB PD 3.0 which means consumers get a wider choice when picking a charger. You also get wireless charging with support for Qi as well as reverse wireless charging to charge your watch or earbuds.

As for cameras, both come with triple cameras at the back and a single camera in the front inside the punch hole. The Note 20 Ultra comes with a primary 108-megapixel sensor with two 12-megapixel cameras, while the Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor but with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and another 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots. Both can shoot up to 8K videos while the front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor. You can purchase the Galaxy Note 20 comes in Mystic Blue, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green colours, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours.