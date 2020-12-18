Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Reportedly Starts Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Updates

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 operating system (OS) update for its Galaxy Note 20 series in markets outside the United States. According to a recent report, Samsung is rolling out the update to Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 ultra smartphones to other markets, starting with Slovakia. This comes after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on AT&T network in the US started receiving the One UI 3.0 update. The report also says that the South Korean giant is expected to expand One UI 3.0 rollout on Galaxy Note 20 series to other markets soon.

The report, published in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments says that the Android 11-based One UI update carries firmware version N98xxXXU1CTL5. It comes just two days after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on AT&T network got updated to One UI 3.0. Apart from the SamMobile report, several user on Twitter and Reddit have also reported to have received the stable version of One UI 3.0. Samsung is expected to roll out One UI 3.0 for Galaxy Note 20 series in other markets as well. For those who have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, they can go to the Settings > System Updates, and then check for updates.

Samsung has already rolled out the stable version of its latest operating system for Galaxy Note 20 series in Egypt. Further, the company has rolled out Android 11-based One UI 3.0 on Samsung Galaxy S20 models on Verizon network in the US.

Samsung is expected to launch its next series of Galaxy S series flagship smartphones in January next year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are expected to launch with One UI 3.0 out of the box.