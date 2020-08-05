Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Go Official With a Starting Price of $999

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has announced a total of five new devices, which is very unlikely of the company. The main highlight of the show was obviously the new Note 20 series, which just like last year, comes in two variants.

The new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature practically a similar design and look and along with the new S-Pen stylus. The Note 20 comes with a flat 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a regular 60Hz refresh rate while the Note 20 Ultra comes with an edged (curved) 6.9-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate. As every year, the company claims that these are one of the brightest panels available on a smartphone, and we kind of believe them. Samsung has also pulled the latency of the S-Pen down to just 9ms, which is impressive considering the Note 10 had a latency of 59ms.

Both come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor but consumers in India will get the Exynos 990 chipset. As for the memory configurations, the Note 20 and the Note 20 5G come with a maximum of 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. The Note 20 Ultra also comes with 8GB of RAM but the Note 20 Ultra 5G comes with 12GB of RAM with storage options of up to 512GB.

The bigger Note 20 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery while the Note 20 comes with a 4,300mAh unit. Both come with 25W fast charging, which isn’t as fast as the Note 10 from last year, but there is also support for USB PD 3.0 which means consumers get a wider choice when picking a charger. You also get wireless charging with support for Qi as well as reverse wireless charging to charge your watch or earbuds.

As for cameras, both come with triple cameras at the back and a single camera in the front inside the punch hole. The Note 20 Ultra comes with a primary 108-megapixel sensor with two 12-megapixel cameras, while the Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary sensor but with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and another 12-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots. Both can shoot up to 8K videos while the front camera comes with a 10-megapixel sensor. Samsung is following a bronze colour scheme for all its devices this year and apart from that, these phones will come in Black, Green, White and Grey colour options

The Galaxy Note 20 5G starts at $999.99 (~Rs 76,000) for the base 128GB storage in the US while the Note 20 Ultra comes with a starting price tag of $1,299.99 (~Rs 98,000) for the base 128GB storage variant. The new handsets are going to ship starting August 21 and should arrive in India around the same time, although we need to get a confirmation on that.