Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Leak Reveals Complete Specs and Price Range: All Details Here

As Samsung gears up to host its upcoming Unpacked 2020 event next month, a new leak has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 Ultra along with the expected price range in all its glory. As per a report by German blog WinFuture, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ dynamic OLED display with 1,440x3,200 pixel-screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will reportedly come with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate as well. Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is set to be powered by a 2.7Ghz Exynos 990 octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card support.

According to WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will boast a triple rear camera setup that will include an 8k-powered 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and the third being a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The blog further states that for selfies, there will be a 10-megapixel front camera placed inside an Infinity-O punch hole. Coming to the battery, the report says that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be backed by a 4,5000mAh battery that can be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. WinFuture also believes that the device is tipped to support OneNote synchronisation for notes and Wiress Dex support.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also sport Android 10 based One UI 2.1 version and will support dual-SIM slots with additional eSIM functionality as well. Having said everything, while there is no specific detail on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the report claims that it could have a price tag of 1000 Euros (~ Rs 86,000).