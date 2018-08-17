Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gets Price Cut In India, Now Retails At Rs 55,900

After launching Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York Samsung has now officially slashed the price of the Galaxy Note 8 by Rs 12,000. The phablet, which originally launched at a price of Rs 67,900 last year, is now available for Rs 55,900. The new price is effective on both Amazon.in and Samsung India’s online store.The company is all set to launch the latest Galaxy Note 9 in India on August 22. he company has officially confirmed the launch date and is sending out invites to the media for the event which will take place in Gurgaon at 12 pm.The pre-booking for Galaxy Note 9 is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+512GB variants for Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively. Those who pre-book the device will get a chance to own a Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch for Rs 4,999, which originally costs Rs 22,990. All variants of the device will be available across retail and online stores. The smartphone will also be available on Flipkart in the country.The device, to be made available globally from August 24, will be manufactured at the world's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9. Galaxy Note 9 comes with a mammoth 1TB memory, a bigger 4,000mAh battery and a Bluetooth-equipped S Pen. The device that runs OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) for the US customers and the models powered by Samsung's very own "Exynos 9 Series 9810" chips will come to India.The device sports a dual camera system (12MP+12MP) with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the rear -- with 2 times more powerful optical zoom and up to 10 times powerful digital zoom -- and an 8MP front shooter.