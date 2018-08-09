Samsung has unveiled the next-in-line product for its Galaxy Note series in an event in New York today. Along with the Galaxy Note 9, the company has also introduced the Galaxy Watch at the launch event. As a highlight, the new Galaxy Note boasts of an improved lowlight imaging and a super slow-motion model. What’s more, the Galaxy Note 9 will also come with an updated Bixby, Samsung’ in-house AI powered voice assistant, which will now be "conversational and useful.” Prices start $999 (around Rs68,700).Samsung seems to have kept the form factor of the previous Galaxy Note device for the Note 9. Design wise, the Note 9 comes with slight tweaks to the Note 8, including a re-positioned fingerprint sensor at the back which will now be a bit more accessible. The S Pen also gets more functions, like the ability to capture an image through the pen. Note 9 also boasts of the highest ever battery backup that any Note series device has seen to date. The display is now a 6.4-inch screen, without a notch. The camera combination is the same as the one we saw in the Galaxy S9+ and the processor combination is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung's own Exynos 9810.As for its availability, the Galaxy Note 9 will be up for sale in four different colour options - Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. Samsung has also announced two separate storage variants, with one offering a 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM and the high-end version offering a 512GB built-in storage and 8GB RAM, both with support for a 512GB microSD card.Along with the Note 9, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy users will be able to sign up for the Android version of the famous online multiplayer game Fortnite starting today. Additionally, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch for its global market, which will come with a Gear moniker, 60,000 watch faces and a heart rate monitor.There is no word yet on the India pricing and availability.