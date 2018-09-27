English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999

The Galaxy Watch is available in two variants- the 42mm variant is priced at Rs. 24,990 and the 46mm version costs Rs. 29,990. The 42mm version is the one available with the discount when purchased alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

News18.com

September 27, 2018
Buyers of the Galaxy Note 9 will now reportedly be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch at just Rs. 9,999.
Buyers of the Galaxy Note 9 will now reportedly be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch at just Rs. 9,999. The development was first reported by a Mumbai-based independent mobile retailer, Mahesh Telcom. He further states that the offer starts today, i.e. September 26th, and will continue till October 20th. The redemption will begin from October 15th onwards. Notably, the offer is live on Samsung’s offline stores as of now. The Galaxy Watch is available in two variants- the 42mm variant is priced at Rs. 24,990 and the 46mm version costs Rs. 29,990. The 42mm version is the one available with the discount when purchased alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.




Talking about the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Watch runs Tizen OS 4.0 and features a Circular Super AMOLED panel along with Always-On Display and Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It is powered by a dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, paired with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm variant has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 360×360 pixels resolution and a 270mAh battery. It measures 41.9×45.7×12.7mm, weighs 49 grams, and supports 22mm interchangeable straps.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been priced at Rs 67,900 for the base 6GB RAM variant and Rs 87,900 for the 8GB RAM model. The company is already selling the smartphone with a bunch of offers. One can avail up to Rs 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit/ debit cards, Paytm and exchange offers.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
