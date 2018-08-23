Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9 in India. The phone will be available on Samsung retail outlet and Samsung e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm. The 128GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 67,900 while the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs 84,900. The smartphone will be manufactured at Samsung's largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was recently inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The smartphone is available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Samsung Mobile Store online, and is also available from offline stores.Samsung is giving Rs 6,000 cashback to HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders across all aforementioned platforms. The offer is valid till on all variants of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 till August 2018. Interested customers will also be able to apply for no-cost EMI options on credit cards and Bajaj FinServ.For purchasing through Paytm Mall and through Samsung registered retail outlets, users will get cashback of Rs 6,000. Samsung will also offer Rs 6000 exchange bonus over and above the exchange value of your current phone and no cost EMIs.Those buying the phone on Airtel online store can do so at a down payment of Rs 7,900 and with monthly charges of Rs 2999. Users can also get 75GB per month additional data on select Airtel infinity 4G plans.The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 buyers can also exchange your old smartphone for an additional discount. You can exchange any smartphone with a normal exchange value, but if you have certain smartphones Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, then Samsung is offering an additional Rs 6,000 exchange value discount on and top of its original exchange value.The Galaxy Note 9 carries several updates over the other premium products from the house of Samsung. These updates include the first-ever appearance of the Bixby 2.0 on a Samsung device, which now promises a better natural language processing, user need prediction, and quicker response times. The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and it is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US other markets, whereas India and other Asian countries are likely to get the Exynos 9810 variant. A microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB is also present.In terms of optics, the Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors are powered by dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens.The new Galaxy Note 9 features a 4000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging. The company claims that it is the biggest battery the company has added in the Note series. The phone coupled with IP68 certification, iris scanning, fingerprint sensor and face unlock. On the connectivity front, you get dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC and a 3.5mm audio jack.