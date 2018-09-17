Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Explodes Inside Woman's Purse: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone spontaneously combusted inside a Long Island, New York woman’s purse. Real estate agent Diane Chung has filed a lawsuit in the Queens Supreme Court after the alleged incident earlier this month. The incident happened on September 3. According to the New York Post, she tipped her bag out onto the elevator floor but the fire didn't stop.As per a report, she had stopped using her phone when it became ‘too hot’ and kept it inside the purse. Suddenly, she noticed a thick smoke coming out of her bag. Panicked, she threw her bag on the floor and started emptying it. Ms Chung told the New York Post the experience was "traumatic", it ruined everything in her bag and left her unable to contact clients.According to Chung, the event left her traumatized and unable to contact her clients, and the filed legal claim seeks reparation for damages and a restraining order barring sales of the Galaxy Note 9.