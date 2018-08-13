Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is up for pre-booking on Samsung’s e-store with shipping starting on August 24. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The other variant which comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage costs Rs 84,900. Now, telecom service provider Airtel has announced that the Galaxy Note 9 variant will also be available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs. 7,900. Customers will have to subscribe to Airtel's Rs 2,999 plan for the next 24 months.The customer will have to spend Rs 71,976 in two years. Including the downpayment, the buyer will spend a total of Rs 79,876. This will end up Rs 11,976 more than the original selling price of the device. The company is also offering instant financing with EMIs that will come built-in with a post-paid plan.The built in Rs2,999 plan includes 100GB data per month, unlimited local and STD calling and bundled content like 1 year Amazon Prime membership and free subscription to Airtel TV service. Those who would like to avail Airtel’s Galaxy Note 9 offer will have to pre-book the smartphone on the Airtel Online Store starting August 11. Customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Airtel Online Store can also avail a special offer price of Rs 4,999 on the GearSport smartwatch through Samsung's website.Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement, "We are pleased to add Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to the range of offerings on our online store as part of our endeavour to enable customers to conveniently upgrade to high end smartphones. With our built-in plans, customers can truly unlock the Galaxy Note 9 experience on India's fastest mobile network."Design wise, the Note 9 comes with slight tweaks to the Note 8, including a re-positioned fingerprint sensor at the back which will now be a bit more accessible. The S Pen also gets more functions, like the ability to capture an image through the pen. Note 9 also boasts of the highest ever battery backup that any Note series device has seen to date. The display is now a 6.4-inch screen, without a notch. The camera combination is the same as the one we saw in the Galaxy S9+ and the processor combination is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung's own Exynos 9810.As for its availability, the Galaxy Note 9 will be up for sale in four different colour options - Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple. Samsung has also announced two separate storage variants, with one offering a 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM and the high-end version offering a 512GB built-in storage and 8GB RAM, both with support for a 512GB microSD card.