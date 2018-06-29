English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
A Russian blogger has already reviewed the Galaxy Note 9 and here is what he thinks.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to make its first appearance on August 9 and yet, more than a month before its launch, a report has unveiled almost everything about the device. As per the report, the Galaxy Note 9 will be much like its predecessor in terms of the design and will come in three storage variants. Also, Samsung will follow the same strategy of powering the US variants of the smartphone with a Qualcomm SoC and using its own Exynos processors for all other regions.
The South Korean tech giant had started sending out media invites for its next 'Unpacked' event on Thursday. Soon afterwards, Eldar Murtazin posted his thoughts about the Galaxy Note 9, having spent time with a pre-production unit in the US. The Russian blogger is known to possess Samsung smartphones before their launch and hence, the details mentioned in the post can be taken to be true.
As per the post, the display on the Galaxy Note 9 will be brighter than that on the Galaxy Note 8 and its Always-On-Display functionality will also get an upgrade. The base variant of the Note 9 will come with increased storage of up to 128GB along with a 6GB RAM. Apart from the base variant, Samsung might roll out two 8GB RAM models, one with a 256GB internal storage and the other having 512GB storage.
The optics on the Note 9 will be much like those on the Galaxy S9+ and will offer a better optical image stabilisation (OIS) and low-light photography. However, the major change from the Note 8 would be a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the Galaxy Note 9. In addition, Samsung has also introduced an upgrade for the AR Emoji feature.
Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery, a significant upgrade over the Galaxy Note 8 which was restricted to a 3300 mAh battery back-up. The improved battery is said to deliver two days of battery life and 25 hours of video playback at maximum brightness. The device will also support microSD for an expandable storage.
Samsung will also bring a new S Pen stylus for the Galaxy Note 9 with Bluetooth support and a new unlock feature.
As for its pricing, the base variant of the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be priced similar to the Note 8, i.e. around $950 in the US.
