Samsung Galaxy Note 9 New Unboxing Video Confirms Phone Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its but talked about device Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York on August 9. Recently the device has been spotted in an unboxing video, that has confirmed many of the phone’s specifications. Unboxing video upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be seen in a similar box as the Galaxy S9.Galaxy Note 9’s unboxing video shows that this Samsung phone will come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. In terms of optics, the device is expected to carry dual 12+12-megapixels primary camera. Both lenses have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensor is very likely a telephoto lens, like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus. The secondary camera is 8-megapixels with features such as portrait mode etc. The Note 9 will very likely run the Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 chip, depending on the region. The base variant will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Note 9 will come with a stylus, or as Samsung likes to call it, the S-Pen. This time around, the S-pen will be Bluetooth-enabled and should bring some new features.The video has also confirmed a fingerprint scanner below the camera. The device will feature a 4000mAh battery, it comes with type-C USB support and a 3.5mm headphone jack and could also support wireless charging.In India, Galaxy Observe 9 may very well be anticipated to start out around Rs 65,000, and its greater storage variants may cost as a lot as Rs 80,000.